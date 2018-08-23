TSA: Please stop trying to bring loaded guns through airport security

ORLANDO, Fla. - Your friendly Transportation Security Administration officials have a request for travelers going through airport security: Do not bring your guns, or your final destination could be jail.

TSA officials said agents at Orlando International Airport stopped two loaded guns from going through airport security, in a period of two hours, Thursday morning.

The separate incidents are part of an alarming trend agency officials said they are seeing this year. Just a week ago, two more firearms were confiscated at security.

"In addition to the inherent risk of loaded guns inside carry-on bags being flung onto the X-ray belt in the screening lanes, passengers face both civil and criminal penalties," TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said. "Instead of heading out on your trip, you may be transported to jail and the civil fine from the TSA can be as much as $13,000."

Last year, the TSA said 94 guns -- 82 of which were loaded -- were confiscated from carry-on bags at checkpoints at OIA, putting it at No. 7 on the list of airports with the highest number of firearm discoveries.

Unfortunately, Orlando is on track to surpass that record this year.

According to TSA, 88 guns have been stopped at Orlando International Airport checkpoints in 2018. Many of those incidents happened in August alone.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only, according to the TSA.

Here's what the TSA says you should do to travel smoothly through airport security.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.