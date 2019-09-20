Vulture gets trapped in SUV grill, disabling radiator

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Here's something you don't see every day: a vulture on your grill -- your car grill.

Police officers in Daytona Beach responded to a report of a car that had collided with a bird Friday morning.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. Friday near North Williamson Boulevard and Reliability Way.

"A bird flew into someone's grill and hit radiator. Bird disabled the vehicle," the 911 dispatcher said.

Vultures are common in the Sunshine State and are federally protected as a migratory bird.

According to officials, the vulture flew in front of a Lincoln SUV, disabling the radiator and ultimately got trapped inside the grill.

THREAD: Here's yet another example of always being prepared for whatever happens.



This morning, #DaytonaBeach Police Officer Shawn Shulenburg responded after a turkey buzzard (pictured) flew in front of a Lincoln SUV, disabling the radiator and getting trapped in the grill. pic.twitter.com/TwNhkflpQn — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) September 20, 2019

With the help of Animal Control, police were able to free the bird safely and it was taken to the Marine Science Center for treatment.

"The bird has a leg injury which doesn't appear life-threatening," officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

See images from the rescue below.

1 of 6 Turkey vulture gets trapped in car grill × 1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 6 of 6 5 of 6 6 of 6 AD

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.