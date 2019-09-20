News

Vulture gets trapped in SUV grill, disabling radiator

Bird was taken to Marine Science Center for treatment

By Thomas Metevia - Digital Content Producer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Here's something you don't see every day: a vulture on your grill -- your car grill.

Police officers in Daytona Beach responded to a report of a car that had collided with a bird Friday morning.

More News Headlines

The call came in just before 10 a.m. Friday near North Williamson Boulevard and Reliability Way.

"A bird flew into someone's grill and hit radiator. Bird disabled the vehicle," the 911 dispatcher said.

Vultures are common in the Sunshine State and are federally protected as a migratory bird.

According to officials, the vulture flew in front of a Lincoln SUV, disabling the radiator and ultimately got trapped inside the grill.

 

 

With the help of Animal Control, police were able to free the bird safely and it was taken to the Marine Science Center for treatment.

"The bird has a leg injury which doesn't appear life-threatening," officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

See images from the rescue below.

WKMG 1 of 6
Turkey vulture gets trapped in car grill

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.