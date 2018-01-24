Two people shot outside Orlando motel, police say

Police say two people were shot outside Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating what led to a shooting on Tuesday night outside Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

A woman was also found injured not far from the motel in the 600 block of Parramore.

Both victims were transported to a hospital. Investigators tell News 6 the man is expected to be OK.

The female victim is under evaluation.

Police have not yet said who they are looking for at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline 800-423-Tips.

