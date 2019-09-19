UCF fans will have chance to jump in lazy river before football games

PHOTO CREDIT: UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida announced the school's new football tailgating experience will include a lazy river.

The lazy river at UCF's McNamara Cove will be ready for the 2020 season and will be right next to Spectrum Stadium.

The project is privately funded.

School officials said no state, university or student funds are part of the funding.

The annually pass will cost $2,500, and only 250 memberships will be given out.

The annual pass also gets fans tickets for each UCF regular season home game and parking in Lot E6 (one pass per two memberships)

McNamara's cove will also include a pool, sand volleyball courts, lounge chairs, bocce ball green, cabanas, lockers and changing rooms.

TVs, food and beverage stands will also be prominent in the McNamara's Cove.

Members will be able to get in for the tailgate three to four hours before the game starts.

The area will also be available for rent for private parties.

