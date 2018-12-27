UCF Knights head to Arizona for Fiesta Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's undefeated Knights are starting their journey to Arizona Thursday to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

The team, which hasn't lost a game since 2016, left campus around 7:15 a.m. From there, they planned to take buses to the airport and board flights to Arizona.

If the undefeated team wins, it will be the Knights' 26th consecutive win and second consecutive New Year's Day bowl game win. The Knights beat Auburn last year in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

A sports writer for the Associated Press projects the No. 8 Knights will win Tuesday's game.

"Why watch? The Knights have no interest in being lovable underdogs. Expect another offseason of banners and proclamations from UCF if it caps a second straight unbeaten season with another victory against an SEC power ... UCF 31-24," the report read.

UCF's beloved quarterback, McKenzie Milton, will join his team in Arizona to watch them play after suffering a severe leg injury during the regular season. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since then to repair nerve damage in his leg.

The Knights will face the LSU Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. ET.

