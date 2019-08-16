UCF police open substation ahead of classes at new downtown campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Police Department is opening the doors to its newest substation at the UCF downtown campus.

The substation is located on West Amelia Street and is designed to mirror the department's main campus hub.

After a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, officials gave tours of the building, which include a patrol bay, soft interview room, conference room and office spaces.

"This puts UCF PD close to our faculty, staff and students," Chief Carl Metzger said. "If they need us, they have a place to come at all times."

Classes at UCF downtown begin Aug. 26, but UCFPD began to patrol the campus on June 28.

The department serves as a primary responder for calls at all UCF-owned and managed properties and receives additional support from the Orlando Police Department and an outside security company.



