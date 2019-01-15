UCF ranks in top 15 for best online programs in U.S. News & World Report

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida placed in the top 15 for best online bachelor's degree programs nationwide.
In the latest U.S. News & World Report, UCF took the No. 14 spot among 1,545 accredited online degree programs, which was the largest ranking to date of distance education providers, according to the report.
The factors of placement included student engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion on the academic quality of programs, the report said.
UCF currently has a total enrollment of 11,947 online-only students, while the total number of students taking online classes nationwide in fall 2016 topped 6 million.
The amount of students enrolled in fully online programs at UCF has grown by 56 percent since fall 2017, according to a UCF news release.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University--Worldwide took the top spot and Arizona State University followed to take No. 2.
Here is the full list of the best online bachelor's degree programs:
1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University--Worldwide
2. Arizona State University
3. (tie) Ohio State University--Columbus
3. (tie) Oregon State University
5. (tie) Pennsylvania State University--World Campus
5. (tie) University of Florida
5. (tie) University of Illinois--Chicago
8. (tie) Colorado State University--Global Campus
8. (tie) University of Buffalo--SUNY
8. (tie) University of North Carolina--Wilmington
8. (tie) University of Oklahoma
12. (tie) Loyola University Chicago
12. (tie) University of Alabama--Birmingham
14. University of Central Florida
15. (tie) CUNY School of Professional Studies
15. (tie) Utah State University
15. (tie) Western Kentucky University
18. (tie) University of Arkansas
18. (tie) West Texas A&M University
20. (tie) Colorado State University
20. (tie) George Washington University
20. (tie) Indiana University--Online
20. (tie) University of Massachusetts--Amherst
20. (tie) Washington State University
