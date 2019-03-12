UCF ranks No. 2 in nation for most students with sugar daddies, study shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida took the No. 2 spot on SeekingArrangement's list of the "Fastest Growing Sugar Babies Schools" in the nation.

More than 2.5 million of the 20 million users of the sugar daddy dating site are American college students who receive an average monthly allowance of $3,000 from their partners, according to the study. Of that total, UCF students take more than 1,000 of those spots.

A sugar daddy is defined by Merriam-Webster as "a well-to-do usually older man who supports or spends lavishly on a mistress, girlfriend or boyfriend."

Here is the list of top schools for having the most sugar babies.

Georgia State University with 306 new sign-ups and a total of 1,304 students. University of Central Florida with 296 new sign-ups and a total of 1,068 students. University of Alabama with 270 new sign-ups and a total of 968 students. Florida State University with 257 new sign-ups and a total of 873 students. University of Florida with 251 new sign-ups and a total of 501 students. Rutgers University with 225 new sign-ups and a total of 684 students. California State University, Fullerton with 206 new sign-ups and a total of 525 students. University of Nevada, Las Vegas with 203 new sign-ups and a total of 583 students. University of North Texas with 192 new sign-ups and a total of 573 students. University of Missouri with 183 new sign-ups and a total of 542 students. West Virginia University with 167 new sign-ups and a total of 550 students. University of Cincinnati with 161 new sign-ups and a total of 522 students. University of Southern California with 156 new sign-ups and a total of 583 students. San Francisco State University with 154 new sign-ups and a total of 510 students. University of California, Los Angeles with 153 new sign-ups and a total of 614 students. Columbia University with 152 new sign-ups and a total of 1008 students. New York University with 147 new sign-ups and a total of 1676 students. University of North Carolina with 142 new sign-ups and a total of 514 students. University of Texas, San Antonio with 141 new sign-ups and a total of 875 students. Colorado State University with 138 new sign-ups and a total of 356 students.

"Over the past three administrations, the overall cost of attending college has more than doubled. Students are tired of hearing politicians campaign on the importance of education, job growth and opportunity just to leave promises on the convention floor," Brandon Wade, founder and CEO of SeekingArrangement, said. "The numbers speak for themselves. Of the 4 million students on SeekingArrangement, more than 62 percent attend college in the U.S."

With a national total of student loan debt more than $1.52 trillion, 1 in 4 Americans contribute to that amount, according to SeekingArrangement. While most students will not pay off their student loan debt until their 40s using traditional means, 2.5 million students in America seek sugar daddies and sugar mommas to pay off their education debt earlier.

