UCF says $7.5 million grant from NASA will help school be at forefront of space exploration

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida said NASA has awarded a $7.5 million grant for the school’s Center for Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science.

“This win goes a long way to ensure UCF leadership in space science for the Space Coast” professor Dan Britt, the center’s director, a UCF physicist and an extraterrestrial geologist, said in a press release.

Students with the Center for Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science try to think of plans to reduce the risks and cost of space exploration.

“Operations are hard enough on Earth. They are amazingly more complex in space,” said Adrienne Dove, a UCF physics associate professor and deputy director of the center, in a press release. “This grant ensures CLASS can continue to do its work and also expand its impact. It puts us in a really good position to be on the forefront of science exploration, to the moon, asteroids and beyond.”

UCF hopes to expand graduate seminar series, workshops and public talks.



