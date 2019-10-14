UCF vs. East Carolina: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida will host the East Carolina Pirates at 7 p.m. Saturday.

UCF is 4-2 on the year with a conference record of 1-1, and ECU is 3-3 on the year with a conference record of 0-2.

The Knights and the Pirates did not play last week, when both teams were on a bye week.

The game is a must-win if the Knights want any chance of representing the East Division in American Athletic Conference game.

Cincinnati and Temple both have better conference records than UCF.

The Bearcats also have the head-to-head tiebreaker against UCF after the Cincinnati beat the Knights 27-24 earlier this year.

ECU leads the series against UCF 10-7.

The two teams played against each other last year, when UCF won the game 37-10.

What channel is the game on? CBS Sports Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 32.5-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 62.



