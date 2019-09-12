News

UCF vs. Stanford game is still on, disturbance forms near Bahamas

Game starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida football game against Stanford is still on as officials monitor a disturbance near the Bahamas, according to a UCF Athletic Department spokesperson.

The school is monitoring the storm constantly and going through all the protocols to keep up.

School officials expect the game to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as planned.

In the first two games of the season, UCF defeated Florida A&M 62-0 and beat Florida Atlantic 48-14.

Stanford started the year with a 17-7 win against Northwestern, but lost 45-20 against USC this past Saturday.

The Knights come into the game as the No. 17 team in the country.

UCF is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite.

 

