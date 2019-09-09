UCF vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as team hosts Stanford at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the first two games of the season, UCF defeated Florida A&M 62-0 and beat Florida Atlantic 48-14.

Stanford started the year with a 17-7 win against Northwestern, but loss 45-20 against USC this past Saturday.

The Knights come into the game as the No. 17 team in the country.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? WatchESPN

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 58.5



