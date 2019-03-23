UCF defeats VCU 73-58, first win in school's history

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of Central Florida made history Friday night as the Knights defeated the VCU Rams 73-58.

This was the first time UCF won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

UCF's defense stepped up, VCU shot 31 percent from the field and was 6-26 from beyond the arc.

Going into the break the Knights were up 10.

This is the first time UCF has made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2005.

Going into the game, the Knights were 0-4 in NCAA Tournament games.

The Knights will play against Duke at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Round of 32, the game will air on News 6.

