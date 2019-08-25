UF band director attacked after Miami game, school officials say

ORLANDO - University of Florida band director Jay Watkins was attacked following the football team's win over Miami at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, according to UF's director of communications.

A female Miami fan tried to pass the band's line as it marched from the stadium to their bus, and after Watkins put his arm out to stop the fan, he was pushed to the pavement by the fan, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Watkins had cuts on his arms and a bump on his head but otherwise is OK and rode back to campus, UF officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.