Universal Orlando offers limited-time Florida resident discounted tickets

Purchase by April 4, use by June 30

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is the latest theme park to offer a Florida resident discounted ticket rate. 

Universal announced that Florida residents can buy a three-day ticket for $159.99 for a limited time. 

That discount makes each ticket cost an average of $54 a day. 

The deal doesn’t stop there. You can add a fourth day for $15 more. 

And for $40 more, the park-to-park option can be added. 

The deal lasts until April 4 and the tickets can be used until June 30. 

For more information or to purchase, click here.

Disney also has a Florida resident deal that offers a three-day ticket for $175 and a fourth day for an extra $20. More information can be found here.
 

