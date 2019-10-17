Universal Studios employee arrested for stealing $2,500

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Universal Studios employee was arrested on suspicion of stealing money from a theme park restaurant during a cash pickup, authorities said.

Orange County police officers responded Wednesday to Universal Studios in reference to a theft by an employee.

Loss prevention at the theme park told police that $3,688 was missing from Fast Food Boulevard, an indoor food court inside Universal Studios.

Authorities said they were able to track the missing money back to a Universal employee identified as Denatio Orr, 31, of Orlando.

Police contacted Orr about the missing money, and he admitted to stealing $2,500 during a cash pickup while working at the park.

Universal wanted to press charges against Orr, police said.

He was charged with theft by an employee and was given a $2,500 bond.

Orr has since bonded out of jail.

Universal Orlando Resort tells News 6 that Orr is no longer employed with the theme park.

