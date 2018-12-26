US Coast Guard searching for missing jet skier off Florida Keys

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who disappeared while riding a jet ski off the Florida Keys.

In a news release, the agency said 52-year-old Carlos Garcia-Cruz was reported missing Tuesday by his girlfriend.

The news release says the man was last seen wearing a life jacket on a blue and white jet ski. He left Marathon on Saturday and was expected to return on Christmas Eve.

No additional information is available.

