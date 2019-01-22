Valencia College students told not all pre-major courses covered by financial aid

ORLANDO, Fla. - Valencia College officials are apologizing to students for any confusion after admitting a "computer issue" led to a misunderstanding about a degree program and the majors offered, potentially affecting more than 700 students.

College officials told News 6 Tuesday they realized the discrepancy in their computer system in the fall.

"The college’s computer system was considering each pre-major as if it were a separate degree, when in actuality, all pre-majors lead to the completion of an Associate in Arts degree. Valencia only offers one Associate in Arts degree," said Carol Traynor, a spokesperson from Valencia College.

News 6 spoke with students on campus who said they were under the impression their pre-major courses were their actual major. Many of them told News 6 they may have to pay out of pocket now to finish pre-major courses in engineering, nursing, information technology and other departments.

Valencia College told us not all pre-major courses are covered by financial aid. They say students received an email on Dec. 3 notifying them of the change. In all, they say 729 students were impacted.

"While every case is different, our advisers have worked with each student individually and have offered them institutional grants in lieu of federal financial aid," Traynor said.

Officials said many of the pre-major courses should be transferable at a four-year university.

"The pre-major courses are suggested transfer courses that are required by the state’s four-year universities. While they may not be required for a student to earn his or her A.A., they will be required for a student earning a bachelor’s degree in that field," said Traynor.



A spokesperson for Valencia College sent News 6 this full statement Tuesday:

"Last fall, Valencia College officials discovered an issue related to the college's Associate in Arts pre-majors.



As a result of this finding, students who had selected an A.A. pre-major had their records updated to reflect that the credential they are pursuing is an Associate in Arts degree.



Valencia College has not eliminated any pre-major programs and students may continue to follow pre-major guidelines, which were created to prepare students for a successful transfer into their chosen bachelor’s degree program.



The college has been working with students impacted by this change, particularly those who are close to finishing their degree or those who rely on Pell or VA grants, to ensure as little disruption to their studies as possible.

We’re sorry for any confusion this may have caused. When this became clear, Valencia College officials emailed every student impacted by the change and then personally called and emailed over 700 students to ensure as little disruption as possible. If a student still feels that his or her situation has not been adequately addressed, he or she should contact their advisor."

