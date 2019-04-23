Vans plans to conjure up Harry Potter footwear, apparel collection

6. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2." Release date: 2011. Domestic gross on opening weekend: $169.2 million.

Two iconic brands are uniting, and we love it.

Vans announced it is officially collaborating with Harry Potter.

In a tweet, the company showed its logo alongside the Harry Potter logo, saying, “Something magical coming soon.”

On the Vans website, there aren’t any products shown, but it does say, “Vans and Harry Potter collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for witches, wizards and muggles alike.”

The page alludes that each house of Hogwarts will be represented. Which house would you choose, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.