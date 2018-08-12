Verbal disturbance escalates into fatal shooting, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in McIntosh, according to officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a verbal disturbance around 11:40 p.m. at the 20300th block of NW 1st Street. A news release said that on the way to the call, deputies learned that the disturbance had escalated into a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot, according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have not released the man's name.

Officials said everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.