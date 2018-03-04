Victim fires handgun at thief who allegedly stole vehicle, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen Saturday evening, leading to the victim firing his handgun at the thief.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of North Edgewater Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police learned the incident involved a stolen vehicle.

The victim was in a business and left his vehicle running in the parking lot. As he was leaving the business, he saw the thief in his vehicle backing it out of a parking space.

The thief fled west on Lee Road and crashed into another vehicle and a light pole, police said. The thief fled on foot and was has not been apprehended.

Police said the victim is cooperating with the investigation.

There were no reported injuries related to either incident, police said.

