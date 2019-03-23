Victim identified in homicide at southwest Ocala horse farm

OCALA, Fla. - A man who was found shot to death at a horse farm in southwest Ocala has been identified by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, officials said the victim has been identified as Jesus Villagran-Estrada, 49.

Deputies were dispatched to the Classic Mile Park Training Center at 13750 W. Highway 40 at 12:12 a.m. Thursday regarding a person who was found by an employee checking on the horses, officials said. Deputies found Villagran-Estrada on the ground, dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials said Saturday that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546.

