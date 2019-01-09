Victim shoots at car break-in suspect who then went on crime spree, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies say a man was shot at while trying to break into a vehicle, and then went on to attempt to break into another vehicle before he stole a Jaguar.

Authorities said the string of crimes began Tuesday at about 4:04 p.m. in Seville when someone called 911 saying that they had fired a gun toward a man, later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Gunther, who was trying to break into the caller's vehicle.

Minutes later, at 4:11 p.m., deputies said they got a call that turned out to be a car break-in in progress at a Kangaroo gas station in Seville and the suspect in that case matched Gunther's description. The man fled in a red SUV, which turned out to be reported stolen out of Holly Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

A third call came in at 4:37 p.m. about a white Jaguar stolen in Pierson -- and once again, the suspect's description matched Gunther's, deputies said.

The report said that the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit followed Gunther as he drove the stolen Jaguar in Pierson. Stop sticks were successfully deployed twice but Gunther didn't stop until he reached the intersection of County Road 3 and State Road 40, according to a news release.

Deputies said Gunther got out of the vehicle and attempted to carjack a victim in a black Ford F-150 but a nearby deputy deployed a Taser to stop him.

Gunther was then taken into custody.

Deputies said that as of 7:15 p.m., they were still trying to determine all the charges that would be brought against Gunther.

No one was injured during the string of crimes, deputies said.

