Victim wedged under vehicle after Friday night crash, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - A Friday night crash left one victim wedged underneath a sedan, according to officials from the Ocala Police Department.

The crash occurred at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 40 and Northeast 25th Avenue in Ocala. OPD spokeswoman Ashley Lopez said firefighters found two vehicles with moderate damage when they responded to the scene. The victim was trapped under the front bumper of one of the cars, Lopez said.

The victim was transferred as a trauma alert to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The patient's name and current condition have not been released.

Lopez said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

