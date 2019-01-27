Family killed in Chuluota shooting identified, son still person of interest

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is conducting a suspicious death investigation at a home in Chuluota on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

CHULUOTA, Fla. - A mother, father and son have been identified as the three victims of a Friday shooting in Chuluota. The family's other adult son is still considered a person of interest in the case.

Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 61, and Cody Amato, 31, were found dead in their home on Sultan Circle in Chuluota Friday. Grant Amato, 29, was detained for questioning Saturday and was released from investigative detention Sunday.

According to officials from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Chad, Margaret and Grant Amato all lived at the home where the shootings occurred. Cody Amato lived in Orlando, though his exact address has not been released.

Grant Amato was found by deputies in a hotel Saturday after an overnight search. During the search, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said he suspected that Amato may be armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Amato is cooperating with investigators as they continue to gather evidence. Authorities "remain confident" the shooting was not random, according to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they believed the victims were shot sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Firearms were missing from the home but some guns were also found near the victims, according to authorities.

