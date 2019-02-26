Video: Florida black bear wanders around front yard in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Yes, there are black bears in Florida, but it’s not every day you see one in someone’s front yard while you're driving down the road.

A woman was driving home from Heathrow Elementary on Tuesday when she spotted the bear sniffing around the front yard of a Lake Mary along Markham Woods Road.

Florida Fish and Wildlife released videos last year from a "Living with Florida Black Bears" campaign to help residents avoid conflicts with black bears by putting their best paw forward.

The videos demonstrated how people can stay safe by securing trash and advised them on when to report a bear sighting. FWC officials said they hope the videos will help communities be "BearWise" and coexist with Florida's wildlife.

Watch the videos below.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.