Video: Florida man chased down by horses while eluding arrest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - After being approached by authorities on a roadway, a Florida man took off on foot and was chased down by horses before arrest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were performing an active patrol in DeLand on Wednesday when they came across a white Chevrolet with a tag light out, rendering the license plate illegible. The patrol vehicle followed behind the suspect car, driven by Dominic Maultsby, with its sirens and lights activated, according to the report.

Maultsby performed a U-turn in the roadway and accelerated the opposite direction of the deputies, the report said. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle and DeLand Police Department responded to the scene.

DeLand police officers found the suspect vehicle before Maultsby turned into a subdivision and shut off the car's lights, according to the report. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle several times in the subdivision to no avail, police said.

Air One, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter, and a K-9 unit were called to the scene. Air One located the vehicle and notified deputies, authorities said.

While the suspect car fled, stop sticks, which are devices designed to deflate tires, were deployed and hit the vehicle, according to the report. An Air One pilot noticed Maultsby run from the vehicle.

During his pursuit away from authorities, the suspect ran through a horse field where he was subsequently chased down by three horses.

Wrong pasture...



After this team of horses escorted their visitor over a fence, deputies saddled him w/ 2 counts of fleeing & attempting to elude, resisting w/out violence, driving while license suspended & violation of probation on a prior charge of agg. battery on LEO. pic.twitter.com/QYrv5jpfVB — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 16, 2019

After jumping the fence, Maultsby was caught and taken into custody, authorities said.

Maultsby, 29, was arrested on charges of resisting without violence, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended and violation of probation on a prior charge of aggressive battery on law enforcement officer.

