Video from Texas police chase goes viral

A sheriff's office video that ends with 10 people getting out of a truck and running, has gone viral.

The video, as seen on KSAT.com, was posted online last Friday by sheriff's officials, and it shows a brief pursuit in South Texas involving the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, in which deputies followed a white Ford F-250 that had reportedly been stolen.

As the truck stops just off the shoulder of a road in some grass, 10 people are seen exiting the vehicle.

They started to run immediately after getting out.

A piece of plywood was flung off by people who were in the back of the truck.

The video has been viewed more than 8 million times since it was posted.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez said he estimated the incident took place in 2016 and that there was no underlying message or motive in posting it.

“We all know that the border’s not secure, but that’s not our message,” Martinez told KSAT. “This is what goes on in Brooks County, period.”

