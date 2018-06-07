Video shows airplane landing on I-75 near Gainesville

An airplane lands on I-75 in Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A small airplane landed on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Thursday.

Northbound traffic on I-75 in Alachua County was blocked after the plane made an emergency landing around noon.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is blocked near the State Road 121 exit.

