Video shows arrest of bank robbery suspect accused of stealing patrol vehicle

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows a bank robbery suspect being dragged out of a patrol vehicle he's accused of stealing while trying to evade arrest.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Gumersindo Reyes Jr., 51, went into a Chase Bank on State Road 436 shortly before 2:30 p.m. wearing a dress and wig and demanded money from a teller.

"We just had a gentleman come in here in a costume and demand money, and he had something in his bag and he said he's not playing. I don't know what he had in his bag," the victim said in a 911 call.

The witness said Reyes' dress was about ankle length and made of a shiny gold material.

"He was wearing a wig, a dress. His hair was trying to cover his face," the man said.

Deputy John Astor arrived and saw Reyes walking in some nearby bushes, according to the report. Astor chased Reyes across a parking lot as Reyes ignored his commands to stop, records show.

Astor deployed his Taser twice but it was not effective.

Deputies said the chase continued to the second floor of a nearby apartment complex and that's where Reyes tried to reach for Astor's gun. Astor was attempting to use his radio to call for backup when deputies said Reyes ripped it from his body and threw it onto the ground.

Reyes fled again across the street and hopped into Astor's patrol vehicle and drove away in the stolen Ford Explorer as law enforcement officers attempted to get him to stop, according to the affidavit.

A precision immobilization technique maneuver was performed, which forced Reyes to stop, records show.

Video from the incident shows Reyes slowly opening the door of the patrol vehicle then being pulled out and handcuffed by responding officers.

Reyes is facing charges of battery on an officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing police, resisting an officer with violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief with property damage.

