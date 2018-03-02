Video shows boy, 10, trying to steal car from Holly Hill lot, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing keys while his family members were shopping for a car in Holly Hill and later trying to steal one of the vehicles.

The boy was arrested on charges of burglary and attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, two women, including the boy's mother, went to Dean's Auto Outlet on South Nova Road to shop for cars, and the boy was with them.

While the women were filling out paperwork, the boy was running around the lot, where he stole the fob keys to a 2008 Saturn Vue and a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, police said.

The boy's mother said she didn't know that he stole the keys, according to officials.

Later that night, a man drove the boy to the lot, where each of them tried to steal the cars, police said.

Because the keys were missing, however, the dealership disconnected the fuel lines to the vehicles, making them inoperable, police said.

The theft attempts were caught on video, leading police to the boy, officials said.

Police said when the boy's mother was called, she said, "What has (he) done now?"

The boy was arrested after an interview.

Police said the 10-year-old was arrested on similar charges last year.

No details about the man suspected of driving the boy to the lot have been released.

