Video shows Daytona Beach police taking down armed robbery suspect at Walgreens

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has released footage of the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at the Walgreens near West International Speedway Boulevard.

Police said officers shot the suspect Tuesday afternoon after he walked into the store and demanded drugs and money.

The footage shows the suspect jump over the counter with a rifle in hand.

In the video, workers quickly leave the area.

Investigators said when officers arrived, Louis Curler had taken some narcotics.

After the suspect jumps the counter, video shows Curler opening different bottles of pills.

Moments later, several officers hop over the counter to arrest Curler.

Curler, 41, was ordered to show his hands and did not comply, police said.

He started walking toward employees when Daytona Beach police officers fired at Curler, hitting him once in the back.

Police said before officers shot him, the suspect pointed the rifle in the investigator's direction.

No one else was injured, police said.

Police could not identify the exact type of weapon Curler had but said he had two full magazines.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.