Video shows deputies saving children from gunman in domestic dispute

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A recently released video from a 2016 arrest shows Volusia County deputies rescuing three children and their mother from their father during a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

The video recorded from a home on Alameda Drive on July 24, 2016 was released Thursday in light of the conviction of the gunman in the case, 27-year-old Emmanuel Rosado.

The footage begins with Deputy Eric Cheek approaching the home while Rosado, his then-wife and their three children were still inside. Cheek positions himself near the front of the home then takes cover behind a tree after gunshots ring out.

Rosado's wife then crawls out a window, bleeding from a gunshot wound to her leg. Rosado fires five more shots, prompting Cheek to return fire as the wounded woman crawls away from the home.

Deputy Justin Ferrari arrives as gunfire is being exchanged.

The victim yells to deputies that her children are still inside the home with Rosado. Ferrari drags the bleeding woman to safety.

"My kids are in there," the woman says, sobbing.

About three minutes into the video, more deputies arrive and they move toward the backyard of the home. Two crying children immediately approach Ferrari, who lifts them into his arms and gets them out of harm's way. The third child, a young boy, follows seconds later.

Deputies, with their guns drawn, then approach Rosado, who by this point has laid down on the ground in the backyard

"Guys remember, that might not be the shooter so just stay behind cover and confirm," a voice over the radio says.

Deputies order Rosado to back toward them slowly until they can put him in handcuffs.

After he was arrested, Rosado told deputies that the argument was about the drugs he had buried in the front yard and the paraphernalia within the home, according to the report.

None of the deputies involved were injured. The victim in the case was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford to be treated for a gunshot wound to the back of the leg.

On March 14, a jury found Rosado guilty of battery and attempted second-degree murder.

