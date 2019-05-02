Video shows detectives interview Osceola substitute teacher accused of molesting students

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released police interviews, photos, and audio reveal disturbing details about a molestation case involving a former Osceola County substitute teacher.

Fnu Syed Yaseen-Asher, 19, is accused of inappropriately touching students at three of the nine schools where he taught at.

Nearly two months after the fired substitute teacher was arrested on nine counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, recorded interviews released by the State Attorney’s Office show the immigrant from India denying his denying he ever touched students.

Asher admitted to police after his arrest that he did touch some students and said “he made a mistake” and that he thought the victim’s were “beautiful and attractive”

On March 1, detectives grilled him about how and where the incidents happened. At one point the detective conducting the interrogation said, “You touched so many students you don’t even remember, you don’t even know, are you trying to think, which girls spoke up? That’s what it seems like,” the detective said.

Eventually, Asher confesses, “I did” before the interrogation ends and the detectives leaves the room.

Asher is being held at the Osceola County jail and his bond is set at $110,000.





