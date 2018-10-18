Video shows frantic woman abandoning toddler on front porch

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A toddler is safe and in good health after a frantic woman left him on the front porch of a home in Texas, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Ring doorbell video captured the incident Wednesday night, which lasted about 23 seconds.

The video shows the woman holding the toddler by one arm as she runs up to the front door, knocks and rings the doorbell several times, then leaves the child and a few bags on the porch before anyone answers.

Deputies said they canvassed the area during the initial stages of the investigation but it wasn't until a reporter approached the home next door that authorities realized that the child's father lived at that home.

Lt. Scott Spencer said the child's mother, who is currently in the hospital, asked a friend to drop the boy off at his father's house. The mother told the father that the boy would be dropped off in the afternoon, but when he didn't arrive, the father assumed the plans had changed and left the home for the evening.

The child, the child's father and the woman in the video have all been identified but deputies are still trying to get in contact with the woman in the video to question her about the incident, according to Spencer.

He said it's possible she could face a child abandonment charge. Spencer, who is a father, said the video was disturbing to watch.

"I was gut wrenched. It was very alarming and it was very disturbing and my heart was hurting for that child," Spencer said.

The boy is in the custody of Child Protective Services until authorities can release him to a family member. Spencer said he is safe, healthy and in good spirits.

