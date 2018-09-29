Video shows stranger attack 11-year-old girl at gas station

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Friday showing an assault at a gas station.

Investigators said the incident happened last Saturday at a Circle K located at 15877 East Highway 40 in Silver Springs.

In the video, Tersa Elghali is seen standing next to a truck, when deputies said she was attacked by 18-year-old Julia Napiontek.

In the video, Elghali's 11-year-old daughter is seen getting out of the passenger seat. Deputies said Napiontek also attacked the little girl, throwing her to the ground.

Elghali's boyfriend, Jason Ellis, said he could see all the commotion from inside the gas station.

"(The) next thing I know, I'm turned around and I'm walking back toward the truck and I'm getting attacked," Ellis said.

Marion County investigators said Ellis was physically assaulted by 18-year-old Brandon Clanton.

"When I saw an 11-year-old girl getting attacked, I don't know what to do," Ellis said.

The little girl is seen frantically running through the parking lot while the suspects get in their car and leave the scene.

"I grabbed her and hid behind a gas tank, yelling at people to call the police," Elghali said.

Napiontek is being charged with aggravated child abuse and battery.

Clanton is charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer after detectives said he resisted during his arrest.

Jail records show Clanton was arrested just 11 days after being released from jail on a battery charge. Detectives said in that case, Clanton is accused of attacking a 17-year-old at another gas station.

