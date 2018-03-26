Video: Toddler ejected from car during Winter Haven crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy who was ejected from the back window of a vehicle during a crash on Sunday survived the incident in good condition, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police said Arteshia Cowart, 23, was driving a silver Buick LaSabre with her 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in the back seat at around 5:05 p.m.

She stopped at a stop sign on the corner of Avenue K NW and Highway 17 for approximately 32 seconds, then pulled into the path of a maroon F-150 that was traveling north on Highway 17, the report said.

The truck hit the back left door of Cowart's car, causing the LaSabre to rotate counterclockwise and the 2-year-old boy to be ejected through the back window, according to authorities.

The boy landed on the sidewalk along the outside southbound lane of Highway 17. The Buick rolled backward toward him, missing the boy by about 5 feet, officials said.

The Buick continued to roll backward until it came to a rest against a van that was parked at Northgate Plaza.

Cowart and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with minor injuries. The 2-year-old boy who was ejected from the vehicle was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment.

Police said Monday afternoon that he was in good condition and should be released from the hospital before Tuesday afternoon.

There were two car seats and a booster seat in the back seat of Cowart's vehicle, but investigators have not yet determined if the seats were properly installed and the children were correctly secured at the time of the crash. Neither car seat was ejected with the boy, officials said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 48-year-old Bryan Whiddon, did not require medical attention. His passenger, 56-year-old Rita McCall, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for injuries to her leg.

Police said neither speed nor impairment were a factor in the crash.

