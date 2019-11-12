Video: Woman races out of jewelers after snatching $22K ring

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman grabbed a 3.61 carat engagement ring valued at more than $22,000 then sprinted out of a Kay Jewelers, and now Osceola County deputies are attempting to identify her.

Surveillance video from the jeweler shows a woman wearing a denim jacket, a purple floral shirt, red pants and red sneakers entering the John Young Parkway store Thursday evening.

Deputies said the woman asked to see engagement rings, so an employee walked her over to a display case to see some options.

The woman asked to look at a 3.61 carat ring, and when the employee got it out of the case, the woman yanked it from her and ran for the exit, a news release said.

The ring is valued at $22,229.

Deputies said the woman is approximately 25 years old, 135 pounds, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

