WATCH: Woman upset over order flings box of hot pizza at manager, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 61-year-old woman is facing charges after an employee at a Deltona pizza restaurant said the woman threw hot pizza on her, hitting both of her arms, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who works at I Love New York Pizza on Elkcam Boulevard, said that, on Sunday night, she finished fixing a pizza order that had not been made the way the customer, Leslie Vermilio, said she wanted it when Vermilio became angry and started causing a disturbance in the restaurant, according to the report.

Video shows Vermilio, who was at the restaurant with her son, throw a pizza box across the counter, the report said.

The victim told authorities that the hot contents flew out of the box and hit her on both arms.

Vermilio and her son immediately left the restaurant, so the victim followed them out and took down the license plate information from Vermilio’s vehicle, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at Vermilio’s home to ask her about the incident, she told them that her son went to pick up a pizza from the restaurant and found that it had been made incorrectly, according to the report. Vermilio told deputies she complained about the order, and then received the pizza made incorrectly again, which is when she went to confront the manager about her order, the report said.

Vermilio told deputies that when she asked the manager about the order, the manager became argumentative and rude, so she just slid the pizza on the counter and left.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the restaurant that they said showed Vermilio forcefully throwing the pizza box at the victim, and Vermilio was arrested and charged with battery, according to the report.

The victim refused medical treatment following the incident, the report said.

