Vigil held for 15-year-old boy shot while walking to school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vigil was held Friday evening at the scene where a teen was killed earlier this week.

"I wasn't expecting so many people here," said the teen's aunt, Dolka Martinez.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro Vargas Martinez, 15, was walking to Boone High School at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot.

Investigators said the teen was walking on Waldo Street near Kailey Avenue. Several people in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"It's been hard, but we are supporting each other. We are supporting each other through this," Dolka Martinez said.

Dozens of loved ones held candles and leaned on each other for support.

Detectives released surveillance video showing what law enforcement is calling a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is seen driving along Waldo Street before the shooting.

Alejandro Vargas Martinez's former teacher also attended the vigil, adding the teen was always a great student to be around.

"He was just an electric personality. Just a loving person. He always talked about how he was caring for a younger sibling," Tyron Browder said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

