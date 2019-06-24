Virgin Trains breaks ground on South Florida to Orlando route

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are breaking ground on a new phase of a private train line that will connect South Florida to central Florida.

A groundbreaking ceremony was being held Monday for the construction of "Phase 2" of the train line that will run from Miami to Orlando, and eventually to Tampa if all goes as planned.

Virgin Trains already has been operating from Miami to West Palm Beach.

The new phase will connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport on 170 miles of track. It represents a $4 billion investment by Virgin Trains, which is backed by Fortress Investment Group.

The new phase is expected to be completed by 2022.

The company also is in the process of constructing a train line between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.