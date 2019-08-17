Volusia County Beach reports 207 jellyfish stings ahead of the weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety flew the yellow and purple flags Friday after officials rescued six people out of the ocean who had been stung by jellyfish.

Capt. Tamra Malphurs reported 207 jellyfish stings at Volusia County Beach on Friday. There were no significant injuries other than the sting itself.

"If you are stung by a jellyfish, exit the water and flag down a lifeguard truck or go to a staffed tower," Malphurs said.

Jellyfish stings can be painful and a lifeguard can rinse the area with vinegar, which is a common treatment.

"It is important to not rub the area, which can make it worse," Malphurs added. "While jellyfish stings are painful, most are not life-threatening."

According to officials, the pain usually subsides after a few minutes.

Going into the weekend, officials are still experiencing soft sand issues in many areas. Lifeguards warn beachgoers to pay close attention to signs and barricades.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.