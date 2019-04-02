Volusia bus driver honored after saving child's life

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia Public Schools bus driver and her aide received a special honor Monday, more than a month after she helped save a child from the path of a speeding car.

Sonia Rivera and her aide Tiffany Bryant were honored during a Deltona City Commission meeting for their heroic actions to get results on Feb. 6, 2019.

Lily Bell Gonzalez said she was rushing to get her son Antonio to Deltona Lakes Elementary School in the morning with her hands full.

The stomach churning moment happened while she was ushering her 5-year-old son with special needs across the street.

Gonzalez said it happened in a flash, but Rivera reacted faster. The 20-year veteran shouted loudly to get Gonzalez's attention.

"It was so fast, every thing happened so fast. All I could do was blow the horn and scream," Rivera said.

The Volusia County mother said she is forever grateful to Rivera and Bryant for their quick-thinking actions.



