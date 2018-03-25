Volusia County deputies investigate shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that led to a shooting Saturday night in Deltona.

The incident happened at Elkcam Boulevard and Oswego Avenue.

Deputies said it appeared the victim shot the suspect at least twice. A deputy told News 6 the suspect was shot in the thigh.

Deputies told News 6 the suspect was supposed to buy the victim's car, but tried to steal it instead. That's when the victim pulled the trigger.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Deputies said one of the victims was treated for a bite on the hand.

