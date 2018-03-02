Volusia County school threat offenders to face fines on top of charges, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Four more students were charged Thursday with making threats of violence or false statements about guns at Volusia County Schools, making a total of 15 students facing these types of charges since the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, officials said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that not only are the offenders facing charges, but they, or their families, will be held responsible for paying the cost of the Sheriff's Office response to their cases, which has been determined to be $1,082.

The Sheriff's Office said in some cases, the true cost could be much higher, depending on the resources required.

Officials released information about those who were charged Thursday:

One of the offenders was described by officials as a 14-year-old Creekside Middle School student who allegedly said he was going to be the next school shooter, and that he was going to do it soon. The male student was also reported to have told another student on his school bus that he was going to shoot him. The comments were made on Feb. 16 and reported to a deputy Thursday.

Another offender was identified as a female student at Deltona High School. She allegedly held her hands in a gun gesture, tapped a school employee on the shoulder and said, "Bang, bang." That incident happened on Tuesday, but another similar incident happened Wednesday afternoon. After another employee advised the same student had done the same thing to him, the incidents were reported to a deputy.

Another student is a 15-year-old male Deltona High School student who told a teacher he had a concealed weapon in his backpack, but no weapon was found.

The fourth student being charged is a 17-year-old male New Smyrna Beach High School student who used a piece of paper with a handgun and a bomb drawn on it to pretend he was shooting another student during class. The student told the deputy he was only joking.

Sheriff's Office officials said as students continue to fail to heed repeated warnings from law enforcement, they will be held responsible for any threat or "joke."

