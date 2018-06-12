Volusia County School Board weighs campus safety options

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The clock is ticking on how the Volusia County Schools district will be keeping children safe in schools under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, or SB 7026.

Greg Akin, chief operating officer for Volusia County Schools, broke down the three options that the board will vote on for the school marshal program.

Option A calls for hiring 38 school guardians to be placed in elementary schools and 32 school resource officers staffed in middle and high schools.

Option B calls for hiring 49 school guardians, which includes six substitutes, to be placed in larger high schools.

Option C calls for hiring 55 school guardians and calls for school resource officers at middle and high schools only.

"All three come with a hefty price tag. So, anywhere from $3.2 million to $3.6 million," Akin said.

Akin said the guardians will be all new hires and undergo 132 hours of extensive training by the sheriff's office and 12 hours of diversity training.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he's focusing on candidates who are retired officers and retired military personnel.

"They'll be hired by the school board. They'll be vetted by the Sheriff's Office. They'll be trained by the Sheriff's Office. They will not have the power of arrest and they will be armed," Chitwood said. "Our plan is to start training later on in the month, the first 22-25 of these individuals, and then, sometime in July, train the next 22-25 to get us ready for the school year," he said.

Akin said no matter which option the board approves, it will cost the district money it doesn't have, but the school district and the Sheriff's Office said it's worth it.

"We're talking about school safety for our children and our teachers. How can you put a price on that?" Chitwood said.

People can start applying for the armed guardian position starting Wednesday. The first class of guardians will be trained on or around June 25. The district must meet the mandate by Aug.13.





