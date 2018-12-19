Volusia County schools conduct first code red drill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Schools hosted its first code red drill Thursday to prepare students in the event of an active shooter on campus.

A spokesperson for the district said this is the first time Volusia County Schools conducted the Code Red 2 Practice Drill. The district said schools across the county participated in the drill throughout the morning.

Concerned parent Chuck Stegall said he's glad the district is taking these measures to keep students safe.

"Hopefully that will prepare kids to be ready in case that does happen because that's the world we live in today," Stegall said.

Before the drill, middle and high school students watched a safety video posted on the school district's website.

"We have to be prepared to deal with unfortunate events that could happen in our life," Craig Pender, Volusia County Schools safety and security expert said in the video.

The video taught students what to do in the event of a Code Red 2 drill, including barricading their classroom doors with furniture, turning off the lights, remaining quiet, and if necessary running for safety.

Elementary students did not watch the video. Teachers read a script to elementary students to let them know what to do.

If the video doesn't seem appropriate for any secondary school students, a teacher will read them the elementary script.

The school district said Thursday's drill is a requirement under the new state safety and security mandate following the Parkland school mass shooting in February.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.