Volusia lifeguard officer's sexual harassment went unpunished, union leader says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County lifeguard officer should turn in his uniform for sexually harassing a female co-worker, officials with the local lifeguard union said.



"He sent an unsolicited picture of his genitals to the young lady," said Gary Conroy, the business agent for Teamsters Local Union 385. "She reported it to her supervisors, it was sent up the chain of command and they did nothing."



The text happened in 2015. Conroy said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue temporarily transferred the lifeguard to another location, but the harassment continued.



"He actually accosted her at a local restaurant, blaming her for the whole incident," Conroy said. "It's just despicable and it makes your stomach turn how he treats people and he has his authority of law and they do nothing about it."



In 2017, the woman wrote a letter to the department, describing the recent confrontation and requesting not to work together because she said, "it did happen twice this summer," referring to the harassment.

She also said, "he loves his job" and "does not wish this to be a bigger issue."



"She didn't want to feel like she was the bad person," Conroy said. "Putting the responsibility on her shoulders that somebody would lose their career, their livelihood. She shouldn't have to think like that in this day in age."



News 6 asked Volusia County if it's investigating the 2015 and 2017 incidents involving the two lifeguards, who are not being named at this time.

The county responded with an email that shows the woman met with an internal investigator in 2015.



"While off duty at a birthday party in August 2015, she received an unsolicited photo from (the officer)," according got the letter. The victim "reported the incident up the chain-of-command in accordance with Beach Policy #11.07. Once Beach Safety received the information from (the victim), the Internal Investigator then met with the employee."

According to county officials, the victim said she did not want to file a complaint and the alleged photo was immediately erased.

The report states the victim only reported the incident because "of her concern about (the officer's) excessive drinking and his personal issues in hopes that he would get some help."

Officials said the employee was asked if she wanted to file a complaint and she declined.

"The employee requested that she and (her co-worker) be separated while at work, which was executed by the beach safety director," records show. "At no point did the employee wish to file a complaint."

Conroy said putting the decision of action on the employee's shoulders was unfair.



"They did nothing but transferred him for a small time and then sent him back over to where she worked. They continue to victimize this young lady when they ask her if they put it on her shoulders. Her responsibility if she wants to do something," Conroy said. "She shouldn't be in the mix of the decision making."



Conroy plans on talking with his attorney to see if there is any legal action to take.



"There's never been an investigation. It's never been addressed. Yeah, she's uncomfortable at work," Conroy said. "You don't know what this person is going to do. You don't know what's in somebody's mind. It should be taken care of and correctly."

