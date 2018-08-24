WATCH LIVE: Volusia sheriff discusses arrests for lewd acts at parks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will discuss an undercover operation launched in response to reports of lewd acts at parks.

Chitwood will address the public at 11 a.m. Friday at the Volusia County Emergency Operations Center at 3825 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach.

Officials said several arrests were made in the operation, which was launched after residents complained about lewd acts occurring in public parks in southeast Volusia County.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.