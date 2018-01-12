Woman who was reported missing lied about abduction, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was found at a motel in DeLand after her boyfriend reported her missing is accused of lying about being abducted, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Erin Boyd, 31, was reported missing on Tuesday after her boyfriend said he had not seen or heard from her since Sunday night.

While deputies were at Chimney Corner Motel in DeLand on Thursday, Boyd called from her motel room and asked for deputies to let her out, "as if she was being held against her will," a news release said.

She told deputies that she was "intimidated" into leaving her home and going to the motel, and she had been deprived of her cellphone, according to authorities.

Deputies said they later found her cellphone in the motel room toilet, which had been empty when they first began questioning her about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Boyd told deputies again Friday that she was held against her will, but deputies determined that her claim was false, according to a news release.

Boyd is charged with making a false report to law enforcement officials and making a false official statement.

